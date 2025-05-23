NMDC opens applications for 995 posts: Three-week window for job seekers

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has announced a major recruitment drive for 995 vacant positions.

The Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is hiring for various posts, including Field Attendant and Electrician roles, at its iron ore mines in Kirandul and Bacheli (Chhattisgarh) and Donimalai (Karnataka), according to a report by Money Control.

Online applications will open on May 25, 2025, and close on June 14, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website www.nmdc.co.in, with the application link becoming active under the "Careers" section from 10.00 am on May 25 until 11.59 pm on June 14.

Candidates with a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Diploma, or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) qualifications can apply, depending on the specific post requirements.

Application steps

Interested candidates need to visit www.nmdc.co.in and navigate to the "Careers" section. After completing the online application form and uploading required documents, applicants must pay Rs 150 as an application fee through SBI Collect using UPI, credit card, or net banking.

A successful payment generates a confirmation page with a Unique Transaction Number and Application Number, which candidates should print and save. Failed transactions will be refunded within 10 working days, but applicants must restart the process.

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-servicemen, and NMDC departmental candidates are exempt from the application fee with proper documentation.

Required documents

Applicants need scanned copies of:

Recent passport-size photograph

Matriculation (10th) certificate

Qualification and experience certificates

Caste or category certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Scanned signature

For technical support during applications, candidates can email nmdc@jobapply.in between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm on working days. NMDC advises reading the complete notification on their website before applying.