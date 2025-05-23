NMC directs medical colleges to submit NEET PG 2024 admission data by June 10

In an official notice issued on May 22, 2025, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and postgraduate (PG) institutions under its purview to submit information related to admissions made through NEET-PG 2024 via the designated online portal.

The Admission Monitoring Portal will remain open for data entry until June 10, 2025.

The notice, signed by Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary of the NMC, references a public notice from the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and urges institutions to act promptly to comply with the requirement.

“All concerned stakeholders are requested to kindly take note of the same for further necessary action,” the notice stated.

This move is part of the NMC’s ongoing efforts to ensure transparent and centralised monitoring of postgraduate medical admissions across the country. The notification has been circulated to relevant authorities including the Departments of Medical Education in all states and Union Territories, the Directorate of Medical Education, and officials at the NMC and PGMEB.

Medical colleges are advised to utilise this extended window to complete their data submissions promptly. Failure to do so may result in regulatory complications or delays in the upcoming NEET PG 2025 admission cycle.

For detailed instructions and access to the admission monitoring portal, institutions should refer to the official NMC website.