Mumbai University 2025 admissions: Registration window closed today; check what’s next

The registration process for admissions to Mumbai University’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2025 academic year officially closed today, May 23, 2025, at 1.00 pm.

The online application and pre-admission registration window, which opened on May 8, enabled students to apply for a variety of programmes in Science, Arts, Commerce, and Management offered by the university’s affiliated and autonomous colleges.

With the registration phase now over, candidates can look ahead to the release of the first merit list, which is scheduled for May 27, 2025, at 11.00 am. Document verification and fee payment for shortlisted candidates will be conducted from May 28 to May 30.

Mumbai University Admission 2025: Key dates

First merit list: May 27, 2025

Verification & fee payment: May 28 – May 30

Second merit list: May 31, 2025

Verification & fee payment: June 2 – June 4

Third merit list: June 5, 2025

Verification & fee payment: June 6 – June 10

Commencement of classes: June 13, 2025

This year, admissions are being conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as well as the guidelines of the Maharashtra government, Mumbai University, and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“All autonomous and affiliated colleges are expected to adhere to this schedule and ensure admissions are made based on sanctioned intake, eligibility criteria, and applicable reservation policies,” said Pooja Raundale, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation.