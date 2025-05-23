Karnataka gov't drops prosecution case against ex-KPSC officials over 2011 scandal

The Karnataka state government has officially decided to abandon its pursuit of legal action against former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) officials involved in a major recruitment controversy from 2011, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Cabinet on Thursday, May 22, chose not to seek the necessary sanctions required to prosecute former KPSC Chairman Gonal Bheemappa along with nine other commission members who faced allegations of serious misconduct during the recruitment of gazetted officers more than a decade ago.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced the decision to reporters, explaining that the Cabinet had resolved to close the prosecution matter entirely. The allegations centred around claims of extensive irregularities and manipulation in the 2011 recruitment process, which had triggered significant public demonstrations at the time.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had conducted a thorough investigation into the alleged violations and reportedly gathered evidence pointing to procedural breaches and potential tampering in the selection procedures.

Since KPSC members occupy constitutional roles, any criminal proceedings against them would have required prior approval from constitutional authorities, including the Governor and potentially the President in certain circumstances. Minister Patil indicated that the Cabinet's decision was influenced by the fact that the accused former chairman and members had already completed their service and retired.

In 2021, the same Cabinet had made the decision to regularise the employment status of 48 officers who were recruited during the controversial period.

During the same Cabinet meeting, several other administrative decisions were made, including the approval to enhance Sindhanur taluk hospital to district hospital status by expanding bed capacity from 100 to 200 at an estimated cost of Rs 28.75 crore. The Cabinet also approved the elevation of both Malur and Maddur town Municipal Councils to City Municipal Council status.