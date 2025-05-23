Educator and doctor Sumer Sethi on how to live a purpose-driven medical career

His clinical acumen mirrors his approach to education. Among his noteworthy experiences is the diagnosis of a testicular tumour that had metastasised to the brain and lungs. In that case, the involvement of separate specialists led to a fragmented understanding of the patient’s condition.

Dr Sethi’s attention to detail and integrative thinking bridged those clinical silos, offering a timely and accurate diagnosis.

His impact extends beyond the classroom and clinic. Dr Sethi recalls an incident where a final-year student, trained under his guidance, identified a suspicious lymph node on his mother’s MRI. Subsequent investigations confirmed papillary carcinoma of the thyroid. For the student’s family, the medical insight was life-changing.

For Dr Sethi, it was a profound validation of his educational mission — the transformation of students into vigilant, capable professionals.

Having secured an All India Rank of 4 in both NEET Undergraduate (UG) and PG, Dr. Sethi has firsthand experience of the rigours of medical competitive examinations. His philosophy emphasises the importance of progress over perfection.

Strategic planning, consistent effort, and the willingness to step outside one’s comfort zone, he asserts, are the cornerstones of success in medicine.