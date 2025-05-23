Chennai: Son of retired Kerala IPS officer arrested in drug case

Two men, including the son of a retired IPS officer in Kerala, were arrested by a special team from their hideout in Bengaluru in connection with a methamphetamine case.

The suspects have been identified as Suneesh (32), the son of the police officer, and Nikhil (32), both from Thiruvananthapuram. The duo was brought to Chennai.

Officers seized 10.50 grams of meth, a mobile phone, and a tablet from them. Both were remanded after court proceedings, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The duo was arrested after four persons, including Srijith, two men named Harikrishnan and Perumal, were caught for possessing drugs near DPI, College Lane on April 2. The police had recovered 10.05 grams of the drug, phones, syringes, a laptop, cash, and a two-wheeler from them.

In another case, the Periamet police seized 1 kg of ganja oil from N Nagaraj (36) of Kodaikanal on Wednesday, May 21. He was arrested from Mylady Park based on a tip-off. Investigation revealed that he already had five previous cases related to ganja.

Police also seized his mobile phone for further analysis. Nagaraj was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, May 21, stated a report by The New Indian Express.