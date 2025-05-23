Bihar opens doors to high-paying government jobs: ASO posts offer up to Rs 1.42 lakh a month

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced recruitment for Assistant Section Officer positions that come with attractive monthly compensation reaching up to Rs 1.42 lakh.

The state commission will be accepting applications for 41 Assistant Section Officer vacancies starting May 29, 2025. Interested candidates have nearly a month to complete their applications, with the final submission deadline set for June 23. All applications must be submitted through BPSC's official web portal, according to a report by NDTV Education.

Educational requirements

The recruitment drive has kept educational barriers minimal, requiring only a graduate degree from any recognised university. The commission has not imposed subject-specific restrictions, opening opportunities for graduates across all disciplines.

Age criteria and reservations

Candidates must be between 21 and 37 years old as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit includes standard relaxations for reserved category applicants following established government guidelines.

Compensation package

Selected candidates will be placed in Level-7 of the pay scale, earning between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400 monthly, supplemented by additional allowances as per Bihar government standards.

Multi-stage selection process

The recruitment follows a comprehensive four-stage evaluation:

Preliminary examination

Main examination

Personal interview

Document verification

Application procedure

Candidates can apply by visiting bpsc.bih.nic.in, selecting the ASO recruitment link, registering as new users, completing the application form, uploading required documents, paying fees, and submitting their applications. The commission recommends early submission to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

Applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review the complete notification and verify their eligibility before proceeding with the application process.