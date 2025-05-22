SET 2025 scorecards are now LIVE

According to a report by Money Control, the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025 results have been declared today, May 22, on the official website set-test.org. Students who took SET Test 01 and Test 02 can now access and download their scorecards using their registered login credentials.

Students can retrieve their results by following these steps:

Visit the official portal at set-test.org and locate the "Download SET Scorecard" section. After clicking the link, candidates need to input their SET ID along with the password they created during the registration process. Once logged in, students can view their complete result breakdown and download the scorecard for future reference.

The SET scorecard provides sectional scores and overall performance metrics essential for admission to the Symbiosis undergraduate programme. Results for both Test 01 and Test 02 have been released simultaneously on the same date.

Students who had their exams postponed from the original May 11, 2025, schedule will receive notification about their new examination date shortly.

Next steps in the admission process

Successful candidates will advance to subsequent admission rounds, which typically include Personal Interaction sessions, Written Ability Tests, and the final counselling and seat allocation process.

For assistance with result-related queries, students can reach out to the Symbiosis Test Secretariat through their official helpline numbers or email support channels.