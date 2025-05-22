RBSE 12th results 2025: Commerce stream records the highest pass percentage

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared Class 12 results for 2025 today, on May 22. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their results on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Commerce stream has recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.07%. The second highest was recorded by the Arts stream at 97.70%, followed by the Science stream at 94.43%.

Students need to enter their roll number and other details in the result login window to access their RBSE 12th results. The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, the total score, and pass or fail status, along with other details.

Candidates need to download their online scorecards for future reference. The original marksheets and certificates will be further distributed in their respective schools.

If any discrepancies arise in the results or the marksheet, students should report the issue to their respective school authorities or directly to the board for prompt resolution.

The students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have a chance of redemption; the board will soon announce the schedule for revaluation and supplementary examinations. The official notification and the instructions for it will be published on the official website of RBSE.