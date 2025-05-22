Over 8 lakh students await verdict: Rajasthan board Class 12 results drop today at 5 pm

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is set to announce the much-awaited Class 12 results today, May 22, at 5 pm. Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma confirmed that results for all three streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce — will be released simultaneously.

Students can access their results through the official board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year's examination cycle saw over 8 lakh students appearing for the Class 12 exams conducted during March-April 2025. The announcement comes after Board Secretary Sharma's earlier indication that results would be released by month-end, fulfilling his promise of delivering outcomes within the projected timeline.

Last year's performance statistics showed impressive pass rates across all streams, with Science achieving 96.33%, Commerce recording 97.53%, and Arts securing 94.46%. These figures set high expectations for this year's cohort.

Re-evaluation options

Students unsatisfied with their scores will have the opportunity to apply for answer sheet re-evaluation. The process typically opens within days of the result declaration, requiring submission of application forms along with prescribed fees for each subject under review. Detailed re-evaluation guidelines and timelines will be published on the official RBSE website.

Elementary results anytime soon

The board is also preparing to release Class 5 and Class 8 results by May 30, 2025. These examinations, which saw participation from an estimated 25 lakh students combined, were conducted between March 20 and April 17, 2025. Class 5 exams ran from April 7-17, while Class 8 examinations took place from March 20 to April 2.

Students and parents are advised to rely only on verified official platforms for result access and subsequent procedural information to ensure accuracy and avoid misinformation.