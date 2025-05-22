Over 3 lakh students celebrate as Odisha Board declares Class 12 results with 80.51% pass rate

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has officially announced the much-awaited Plus Two examination results for 2025, covering Arts, Commerce, Science, and vocational streams. According to a report by The Indian Express, the results are now accessible through multiple online platforms, including the primary websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

The Arts stream has recorded a commendable passing percentage of 80.51% this year, bringing relief and joy to thousands of students across the state. More than three lakh students who appeared for the Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational examinations can now access their results through the designated online portals.

Students can check their CHSE Class 12 results by visiting the official website orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in, locating the CHSE Class 12 results link on the homepage, and entering their registration number, roll number, and date of birth. After submitting these details, students can view and download their results for future reference.

The evaluation process for this year's examinations involved approximately 16,000 teachers from state schools who assessed the answer sheets. CHSE Odisha implemented a two-phase evaluation system, with the first phase conducted from April 2 to 14, and the second phase completed by April 28. The Class 12 Odisha Plus Two examinations were held from February 18 to March 27 this year.

Last year's results showed a pass percentage of 86.93% in the Science stream, 82.27% in Commerce, and 80.95% in Arts, with results declared on May 26. This year's announcement maintains consistency with the established timeline.

Looking ahead, students should note that the state government has announced an 11.25% reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) students in undergraduate courses for this academic year.

The deadline for online admission to undergraduate courses in state-run colleges is June 1, giving students a limited window to complete their applications.