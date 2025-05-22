NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court to hear single-shift plea today amid delay concerns

The Supreme Court is set to hear the NEET PG 2025 case today, May 22, regarding demands to conduct the examination in a single shift instead of the planned two-shift format. However, there are concerns that the hearing might face delays due to the ongoing Waqf Board case that has been consuming significant court time, as reported by Medico Drive.

The hearing was originally scheduled for May 20 but was postponed to today (May 22) after the Waqf case proceedings extended throughout the entire day. Supreme Court judges have noted that the lengthy Waqf case is affecting the scheduling of other pending matters.

What could happen today?

Two main scenarios are possible for today's proceedings:

First possibility: If the Supreme Court manages to list the NEET PG case today, arguments will begin regarding the petition to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam in a single shift.

Second possibility: If current cases take up the entire day, the NEET PG hearing could face further delays.

The background

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15 and is planned to be conducted in two shifts. However, more than 90% of candidates are opposing this two-shift format. Medical professionals have approached the Supreme Court challenging this decision.

According to Medico Drive's survey, 92.7% of candidates support conducting the NEET PG exam in one shift. The case will be heard alongside the NEET PG 2024 transparency case, though the 2024 case has been postponed to July 15, 2025.

The legal challenge

The United Doctors' Front (UDF) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to conduct NEET PG 2025 in two separate shifts. Justice BR Gavai's bench has listed the matter for hearing.

The petitioners argue that conducting the exam in one shift is essential to ensure transparency, maintain uniform difficulty levels, and establish equal evaluation standards.

About NEET PG

NEET PG is India's national entrance examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The exam has traditionally been conducted in a single shift, but logistical considerations due to increasing applicant numbers have led to the proposed change to a two-shift format.

Students and doctors oppose this change, fearing it could lead to unequal evaluation and create discrepancies in rankings that could affect their career prospects.