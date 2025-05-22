MCC declares NEET SS 2024 Round-I Counselling; institute reporting now in progress

The final results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) Round-I for the academic year 2024 were released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on May 21, 202, through the official website.

For Round I of SS Counselling 2024, the seat allotment status of 5,413 candidates was stated. Participants have been allotted DM (Doctorate of Medicine), MCh (Master of Surgery) and DNB SS (Diplomate of National Board – Super Specialty) seats.

This result includes details like rank, qualifying exam, allotted institute, course and remarks.

How to view results?

Visit the official website of NEET counselling – mcc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Super Speciality’ tab

Go to the Current Events section and click the ‘Final Allotment Result for Round 1 of SS Counselling’ link.

Check your NEET SS 2024 Rank in the downloaded PDF.

The process of institute reporting has started today, ie, May 22, and will continue until May 26, 2025.

Candidates are advised to approach allotted institutes with the allotment letter from the MCC website.

The total seats available in the NEET SS 2024 Round-I counselling was 6,820.

The NEET SS 2024 counselling started on May 13, 2025, with the registration process. There will be three rounds of counselling, and it is scheduled to conclude on July 7, 2025.

Round 2 of the NEET SS 2024 counselling will begin on June 2, 2025.