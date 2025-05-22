LinkedIn launches AI-powered job search tool but will it be available in India?

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) job search tool to simplify the process of finding ideal job roles.



Initially launched in the United States (US) earlier this month, the feature is now expanding globally, including in India. Exclusively available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers, the tool allows users to search for jobs using natural language queries, delivering job listings that align with your preferences, reported Gadgets360.



According to a LinkedIn survey, 60 per cent of professionals in Bengaluru face difficulties identifying suitable job titles and industries, even when seeking new opportunities. The survey also revealed that finding a role matching one’s skills, and ambitions is among the top three ways professionals defined career progress.



To address these challenges, LinkedIn developed this AI-powered tool to streamline the job search process.

How the AI tool works

The AI-powered job search feature enables users to input their job preferences in plain language. For example, an early-career software engineer could enter, “full-stack software developer jobs in Bengaluru that are hybrid or remote work,” and the tool will display relevant job listings that meet all specified criteria.



By eliminating the need for complex keyword searches and manual filtering, the feature reduces irrelevant results and saves time, allowing users to explore opportunities with greater ease and confidence.



Currently, access to the AI-powered job search is limited to LinkedIn Premium subscribers, with the subscription plan priced at Rs 499 per month in India.Premium subscribers also gain access to additional benefits, such as AI tools for interview preparation and career planning.