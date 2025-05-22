Karnataka NEET-UG 2024 PwD quota under scrutiny? Complaint accuses KEA of irregularities in seat allotment

A complaint filed against the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has brought to light alleged irregularities in the state’s medical counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, specifically concerning the allotment of MBBS seats under the PwD (Persons with Disabilities) quota.

The allegations come from the National Pre-University Students, Parents & Teachers Association (NPUSPTA), which, on May 16, wrote to top officials, including the Governor of Karnataka, state ministers, the National Medical Commission (NMC), and the Director of Medical Education, demanding an independent inquiry and immediate action.

At the centre of the controversy is a student who secured a medical seat under the PwD quota in the first round of counselling. The complainant argues that, according to the Class 11 admission form submitted as evidence, the student had self-declared “No” when asked about any physical disability. However, the eligibility list suggests that the said candidate has 48 per cent hearing loss.

This, NPUSPTA says, raises red flags.

“It is brought to notice that the above candidate, who has not declared any form of disability during his academic years or in school records, has been allotted an MBBS seat under the PwD/PH category in the first round of counselling,” the letter reads.

Despite filing multiple RTI requests seeking the student’s disability certificate and related documents, KEA refused to provide copies, citing privacy protections under Section 8(1)(j) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A first appeal filed in January was also dismissed.

RTI response raises concerns?

In response to the RTIs, KEA disclosed only partial information, such as the names and CET application numbers of 10 candidates who secured MBBS seats under the PwD quota. However, other details sought, such as NEET scores, rank, type of disability, and percentage of disability, were withheld.

The reply cited the information as "third-party personal data". KEA also declined to provide the names or selection criteria of the medical board members who verified the disability claims.

When EdexLive reached out to KEA for a response to the allegations, a spokesperson said that the authority to shortlist PwD candidates does not lie with KEA, but with the state health department.

Not a standalone case?

NPUSPTA’s complaint highlights at least three more students whose eligibility is being questioned.

According to the group, one candidate marked “Not Eligible” in KEA’s Final Verified PwD List published on August 18, 2024, still managed to secure a seat. Additionally, two candidates who were not included in the Verification Call List for medical tests were later added to the final PwD list and allotted MBBS seats.

“These facts point to a serious lapse, or worse, manipulation in the medical verification process,” NPUSPTA stated.

In its May 16 letter, NPUSPTA has called for the following:

A detailed enquiry into KEA’s PwD allotment process during NEET UG 2024. Scrutiny of the eligibility of the named students. Disciplinary action against any officials or individuals involved in malpractice. A public closure report on the inquiry. Implementation of stricter verification measures for hearing, visual, and speech disabilities.

The association also pointed out that KEA is already under investigation in an unrelated seat-blocking scam involving engineering admissions, adding weight to their concerns.