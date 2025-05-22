AISSEE Results 2025: NTA declares results for the admissions of Class 6 & 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) results 2025 for the admissions of Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools across India. The candidates who appeared for the AISSEE can access their results through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

The AISSEE exam was conducted smoothly on April 5, 2025. The Class 6 exam was held from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, and the Class 9 exam was conducted from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The results have been prepared based on the final answer key, following the review of all the objections raised against the provisional key released earlier in May.

How to check AISSEE results 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. Click on the AISSEE result 2025 link on the homepage. Fill in your details, like application number and password, in the login window. To access your candidate dashboard, click on submit. Click on the result link of CLASS 6 or CLASS 9. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your result for future reference.

The next round of the admission process may include a medical examination and document verification. Qualified students will have to prepare for the next round. Further details will be announced in due course.

Details mentioned in the AISSEESSEE 2025 scorecard

Candidate’s name Roll number Father’s and mother’s names Class applied for Category Subject-wise correct answers Marks obtained Total marks Results status (qualified/not qualified) Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates are advised to check the official website and their email IDs for regular updates regarding the admission process.