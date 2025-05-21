TN CM Stalin unveils new college infrastructure projects in Vellore to enhance higher education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated new college buildings and laid foundation stones on Tuesday, May 20, for the upcoming infrastructure projects in various government colleges, at a state-level event organised by the Higher Education Department in Chennai.

As part of this initiative, the Vellore district witnessed several key developments aimed at strengthening higher education infrastructure, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the press release, Vellore District Collector VR Subbulaxmi presided over the event where the foundation stone was laid to construct six classrooms and two toilets at Thanthai Periyar Government Polytechnic College in Vellore.

The project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2.33 crore, will span three floors and cover a total area of 778.89 square metres. The building will be equipped with ramps, a 4,000-litre water tank, fire safety measures, and road access.

Further, the Government Arts College in Muthurangam will receive a new multi-storey facility at a cost of Rs 5.28 crore. The proposed structure includes 10 classrooms, two laboratories, multiple staff rooms, and toilets, totalling 1,634.89 square metres.

Provisions include a 30,000-litre reservoir, a purified drinking water facility, and accessibility features.

A new building at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Government Arts and Science College, Madanur, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore. The project includes six classrooms, toilets on each floor, and allied amenities such as a borewell, fire-fighting systems, and ramps for the differently-abled.

Government Thirumagal Mill College in Gudiyatham will add 14 classrooms and two laboratories with a budget of Rs 5.4 crore. Spanning nearly 1,874 square metres, the facility will be built with inclusive access and safety features.

Vellore Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) P Karthikeyan, Corporation Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, Revenue Commissioner Senthilkumar, and others attended the ceremony.