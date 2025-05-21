NMC warns against fake medical colleges, offshore admission scams

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cautioned medical aspirants and their families against fraudulent institutions offering unapproved medical courses and unauthorised admissions.

In a public advisory issued recently, the regulatory body stressed that students enrolling in such programmes will be ineligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), required for practising medicine in India.

The NMC said it has identified cases where colleges operating without official approval have misled students by claiming false recognition and offering unauthorised medical courses. The commission made it clear that the responsibility for such disqualifications would lie entirely with the candidates, as reported by India TV.

"NMC has noticed some instances of unauthorised medical colleges operating in the country without any necessary approval. These institutes are misleading students and parents by claiming recognition and admitting them to medical courses that are not legally approved," the advisory stated.

Among institutions currently under scrutiny are Singhania University in Rajasthan and Saniban Hospital and Medical College in Howrah, West Bengal. The NMC revealed that both institutions allegedly conducted medical courses without permission. Legal proceedings have been initiated against at least one of them.

Students advised to verify recognition status

The commission has also published a list of recognised colleges and urged students not to rely solely on websites or advertisements. Importantly, it reiterated that the NMC does not conduct or facilitate direct admissions to any medical college.

Here are a few key precautions students and parents should take:

Check recognition: Visit the NMC website to verify the list of approved medical colleges in India.

Direct contact: Reach out to NMC for verification, especially when offered letters of recognition or promises of direct admission.

Avoid unofficial channels: All medical admissions must go through official channels like NEET.

Caution on MBBS abroad

Students exploring MBBS options abroad are also advised to cross-check the legitimacy of such institutions. The advisory reiterates that only those graduating from NMC-approved foreign institutions will be eligible for the FMGE.

Watch out for:

Guaranteed admission claims: No institution can guarantee admission bypassing NEET.

Upfront payment requests: Always verify approvals before making any payment.

Suspicious offers: Report any dubious admission offers or activities to the NMC.

For any queries or complaints, stakeholders can reach the NMC via phone at +91-11-25367033 or visit the official website at www.nmc.org.in.

The NMC has urged all medical aspirants and their families to remain alert. Staying informed, it said, is key to protecting both students’ futures and the credibility of India’s medical education system.