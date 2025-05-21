NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court postpones hearing on answer key petition to July 15

The Supreme Court has once again deferred the hearing of a petition related to NEET-PG 2024, further prolonging the wait for thousands of medical aspirants seeking transparency in the examination process.

The petition, which demands the release of the official question paper and answer key, will now be heard on July 15, 2025.

Filed by Dr Ishika Jain and other aspirants, the petition seeks structural reforms in the exam’s conduct, including the release of answer keys, individual scorecards, and a grievance redressal mechanism.

The case was initially filed in September 2024, shortly after the release of NEET-PG 2024 results sparked claims of mismanagement and errors among the medical community.

Since then, the case has been deferred multiple times by the apex court.

Recently, a bench of Justice BR Gavai, who is now the Chief Justice of India (CJI), and Justice Augustine George Masih further deferred the matter to July 15, 2025. It is important to note that the next session of NEET-PG is scheduled on June 15 this year.

In a related matter, a second petition filed by the doctors' group United Doctors' Front (UDF), seeking a single-shift exam for NEET PG 2025, was also listed for hearing recently. However, that case too has been deferred, albeit only by two days for now.