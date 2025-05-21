NCET 2025 provisional answer key released, challenge window open till May 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025, along with candidates’ recorded responses and question papers.

The exam was conducted on April 29, 2025, in two shifts across India for approximately 54,470 candidates.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can challenge it online from May 20 to May 22, 2025, up to 11.00 pm. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question is applicable for each challenge and must be paid by 11.50 pm on May 22. The payment can be made via debit card, credit card, net banking, or Paytm.

NTA clarified that no challenge will be entertained without payment of the fee, and challenges through any other mode will not be accepted.

If a challenge is found valid by subject experts, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates’ responses. The final answer key, once released, will be binding, and no further claims will be entertained.