Medical dreams at double price: FMGs slam fee hike while officials cite ‘government orders’

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Rajasthan have been left reeling after the state's Medical Council nearly doubled registration fees overnight, creating what many describe as an "unfair financial burden" on doctors who have already navigated a challenging pathway to practice medicine in India.

The Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) has implemented a new fee structure requiring FMGs to pay Rs 10,000 as base fee plus 18% GST, totalling Rs 11,800 for any type of registration, nearly double the previous rate of Rs 5,900.

The sudden hike has sparked outrage among the medical community, with many questioning the timing and justification behind the decision.

"The RMC's shift to a paperless, online system should reduce administrative costs, not increase them," said Dr Kaushal, Media Coordinator of All FMGs Association, in an interview with EdexLive. "The fee disparity between FMGs (Rs 10,000) and Indian Medical Graduates lacks transparent justification. Both groups use the same online registration system, and FMGs already face additional hurdles like FMGE and extended internships."

“Why this discrimination?”

The fee hike has created a stark contrast between what FMGs and Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) pay for the same services. While FMGs now pay Rs 11,800, IMGs reportedly pay only about Rs 2,000 for provisional certificates and Rs 4,000 for permanent registration.

One Rajasthan FMG, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the financial shock: "I finished my internship on May 17, and we received our ICC on May 19. Some of my friends did the registration right away, but a few of us waited a day because one friend couldn't arrange the money immediately. The next morning, the fee had doubled from Rs 5,900 to Rs 11,800."

The doctor highlighted the cumulative financial pressure on FMGs: "We pay Rs 12,000 for provisional registration, Rs 12,000 for permanent registration, and Rs 6,000 for counselling. An FMG pays Rs 30,000 after just one year of internship, and those who had to do two years of internship due to online exams during crises abroad pay even more."

He questioned the differential treatment: "Why are we asked such a high and different amount for the same registration that IMGs are doing? We have given the exam, we are equally qualified and eligible, so why this discrimination? It's an injustice to all FMGs."

Following government instructions

When contacted by EdexLive, Dr Girdhar Gopal Goyal, Registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, defended the increase: "The entire process is online and nothing is in our hands. Whatever orders we receive, we follow them. This is not an issue as a new gazette notice released two to three days back mandated these changes, and everything is being done in accordance with the government instructions."

When questioned about students paying different amounts depending on when they registered, Dr Goyal responded: "Whenever the change comes into effect, we have to start from that date, correct?" He emphasised that everything was proceeding according to the rules.

The broader impact

FMGs argue that the fee increase seems poorly timed and inadequately explained, adding unnecessary obstacles for doctors who are already navigating a challenging system. Many have called for the National Medical Commission (NMC) to intervene as the supreme regulatory body.

"We have no other option but to register at whatever amount they charge. We want to get the permanent registration as soon as possible and appear for the exam," said the anonymous FMG. "Students who had issues arranging Rs 5,000 initially now had to pay double."

The doctor also highlighted what he sees as systemic discrimination: "There's judgment in the entire system here, from questioning our abilities to assuming we have a lot of money because we studied abroad. They forget that we couldn't afford the high fees of management seats in India, and that's why we went out."

As the controversy continues to unfold, FMGs are calling for transparency in the fee structure and equitable treatment compared to their Indian-educated colleagues. Without evidence that the increase reflects actual administrative costs, many view it as exploitative and arbitrary, potentially discouraging aspiring doctors at a time when India needs more medical professionals.