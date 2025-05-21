News

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 schedule OUT; here's how to apply

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 schedule OUT; here's how to apply
The Maharashtra government has released the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 for Class 11 (First-Year Junior College or FYJC) in 2025.

Interested students can enroll in junior colleges beginning today, May 21, 2025, using the official portal, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

A total of 20.43 lakh seats are available in 9,281 junior colleges, which offer three primary streams: Science, Commerce, and Arts. The admission process consists of several stages, and all students are urged to be well-versed in the various steps to guarantee a seamless admission experience.

The registration deadline is May 28 by 6 pm.

Here are important dates that students need to remember: 

  • Practice registration (Data deleted): May 19 - 20, 2025

  • Online registration starts: May 21, 2025 (11.00 am)

  • Online registration ends: May 28, 2025 (6.00 pm)

  • Provisional merit list release: May 30, 2025 (11.00 am)

  • Correction and grievance time: May 30 - June 1, 2025 (till 4.00 pm)

  • Final merit list release: June 3, 2025 (4.00 pm)

  • College allotment date: June 5, 2025

  • College list publication: June 6, 2025 (10.00 am)

  • Document upload period: June 6 - 12, 2025 (11.00 am – 6.00 pm)

  • Vacant seats for Round 2: June 14, 2025 (10.00 pm)

  • Quota admissions (In-house, Management, Minority): Starts from June 6, 2025

Here's how you apply: 

  • Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

  • Register with your SSLC/SSC roll number, email address, and mobile number.

  • Select your favourite stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).

  • Upload the appropriate papers, such as mark sheets and caste certificates (if applicable).

  • Submit your college preferences, up to ten options.

  • The portal allows students to keep track of revisions on merit lists and seat allocations.

To avoid last-minute hassles, all students should complete their registration before the deadline.

