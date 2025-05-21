Maharashtra FYJC 2025 schedule OUT; here's how to apply

The Maharashtra government has released the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 for Class 11 (First-Year Junior College or FYJC) in 2025.

Interested students can enroll in junior colleges beginning today, May 21, 2025, using the official portal, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

A total of 20.43 lakh seats are available in 9,281 junior colleges, which offer three primary streams: Science, Commerce, and Arts. The admission process consists of several stages, and all students are urged to be well-versed in the various steps to guarantee a seamless admission experience.

The registration deadline is May 28 by 6 pm.

Here are important dates that students need to remember:

Practice registration (Data deleted): May 19 - 20, 2025

Online registration starts: May 21, 2025 (11.00 am)

Online registration ends: May 28, 2025 (6.00 pm)

Provisional merit list release: May 30, 2025 (11.00 am)

Correction and grievance time: May 30 - June 1, 2025 (till 4.00 pm)

Final merit list release: June 3, 2025 (4.00 pm)

College allotment date: June 5, 2025

College list publication: June 6, 2025 (10.00 am)

Document upload period: June 6 - 12, 2025 (11.00 am – 6.00 pm)

Vacant seats for Round 2: June 14, 2025 (10.00 pm)

Quota admissions (In-house, Management, Minority): Starts from June 6, 2025

Here's how you apply:

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Register with your SSLC/SSC roll number, email address, and mobile number.

Select your favourite stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).

Upload the appropriate papers, such as mark sheets and caste certificates (if applicable).

Submit your college preferences, up to ten options.

The portal allows students to keep track of revisions on merit lists and seat allocations.

To avoid last-minute hassles, all students should complete their registration before the deadline.