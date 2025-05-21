JPSC Civil Services Mains result 2025 out; interview schedule to be announced soon

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the results of the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2023 on its official website: jpsc.gov.in . The results have been published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next round.

The Mains exam was conducted from June 22 to 24, 2024, across various centres in the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill 342 posts in key state administrative and Civil Services.