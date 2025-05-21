News

JPSC Civil Services Mains result 2025 out; interview schedule to be announced soon

The recruitment drive aims to fill 342 vacancies in Group A and B services; final merit list to be prepared after the interview round
File photo of JPSC
File photo of JPSC(Image: PTI)
Published on

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the results of the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2023 on its official website: jpsc.gov.in. The results have been published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next round.

The Mains exam was conducted from June 22 to 24, 2024, across various centres in the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill 342 posts in key state administrative and Civil Services.

What happens next?

Candidates who have qualified for the Mains will now proceed to the interview stage, which is the final phase of the selection process. JPSC will announce the interview schedule in the coming days.

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance across all three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

How to check JPSC Civil Services Result 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in

  2. Click on the link for “JPSC Civil Services Result 2025” on the homepage

  3. The result PDF will open in a new tab

  4. Search for your roll number in the list

  5. Download and save the PDF for future use

The JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination remains one of the most competitive recruitment processes in Jharkhand, offering aspirants a gateway to prestigious roles in the state government. 

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the interview schedule and final selection process.

Jharkhand
JPSC

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com