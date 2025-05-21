JAC Result 2025: Class 10, 12 results awaited | Check details

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is yet to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the year 2025. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites: and .
This year, the Class 10 and 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025, with nearly four lakh students appearing for the exams.
The results will be released via a press conference held by JAC officials. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, district-wise data, and direct result links will also be shared.
Lakhs of students in the stage are eagerly waiting for the results to be announced.
Meanwhile, the Class 8 and Class 9 results have already been declared. Students can access their results by visiting and clicking on the respective links for Class 8 or Class 9 results. They need to enter their login details to download their marksheets.
:
Click on the Class 8th or 9th Result 2025 link.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and view your result.
Download and print for future reference.
Stay tuned for live updates on the result date, time, and official announcements.