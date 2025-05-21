JAC Result 2025: Class 10, 12 results awaited | Check details

The results will be released via a press conference held by JAC officials. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, district-wise data, and direct result links will also be shared.

Lakhs of students in the stage are eagerly waiting for the results to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Class 8 and Class 9 results have already been declared. Students can access their results by visiting jacresults.com and clicking on the respective links for Class 8 or Class 9 results. They need to enter their login details to download their marksheets.

Steps to check Class 8, 9 results :

Visit jacresults.com . Click on the Class 8th or 9th Result 2025 link. Enter your login credentials. Submit and view your result. Download and print for future reference.

Stay tuned for live updates on the result date, time, and official announcements.