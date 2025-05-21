GPAT 2025 admit card to be released TODAY | Here’s how to download it

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 today, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in.

The GPAT 2025 exam will be held on May 25 as a computer-based format (CBT). The test will consist of 125 multiple-choice questions in English, with four options for each question. Candidates must choose the most appropriate response for each.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes). There will be negative marking of 25 per cent for each incorrect answer, while no marks will be deducted for questions left unattempted.

How to download GPAT 2025 admit card:

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.

Click on the GPAT Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

Check all the details and take a printout for the exam day.



NBEMS has clarified that admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the exam. All candidates must report to the test venue at the time specified on their admit card.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NBEMS.