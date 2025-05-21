Gap years, dreams & decisions: What role do counsellors play in helping Class 12 passouts decide next course of action?

When Class 12 ends, the real questions begin. “What now?” isn’t just a phrase, it’s a reality.

For many high school passouts, the pressure to choose a future is both exciting and overwhelming. With career paths to choose from and futures to build, students are navigating more than just college applications; they’re making decisions that shape identity. EdexLive interviewed a few students to understand their views and perspectives on this.

Students, like Yashika, already know what’s next. “I got into Christ University, so that’s where I will be going,” she said. While Vansh Goeal is still weighing his choices: “My top pick is Delhi University, especially Shri Ram College of Commerce.”

However, Archita Gupta stated, “Because I couldn’t crack NEET in my first trial, I will be taking this year as a gap year to focus on the medical exam.”

Their aspirations are shaped by curiosity and clarity.

“The curiosity of wanting to know how one’s brain works has always fascinated me,” Yashika shared, explaining her choice to pursue Psychology.

Vansh, naturally drawn to logic and numbers, said, “I’ve always leaned towards Economics, Math and Statistics.” Archita plans to become a physiotherapist, a field she connects with deeply: “It’s something I am really good at.”

Inspiration for them came from both people and moments.

Yashika recalled visiting a mental health centre: “I saw several little kids who have disorders, and the need to help them is what drives me.” Archita credited her sister: “Her dedication inspires me.”



Parents played the role of a guide, though not a dominating one, amidst all this.

“Although it was my choice, my parents helped with college options,” Yashika said. Archita notes, “They considered relatives’ suggestions but still supported me in the end.”

Not all guidance came from school.

“Career counselling was offered, but it was not helpful — they just promoted colleges that paid them,” said Yashika candidly.

Vansh found it more helpful, saying it did help narrow down options, but that he did his own research and this helped him the most. “My own research is always my top priority,” he says.

A few students felt free to explore, others steered toward “safer” routes. “I was never pushed to choose the ‘safe’ option,” Yashika said. But Archita admitted, “I think I picked the safer option to take a gap year because my parents want me to become a doctor.”

Professional advice held more weight than opinions from friends or family. “Counsellors have the right knowledge, whereas friends and family just give advice based on what they hear,” Yashika explained.

All three agreed on one thing: career guidance came too late. “It should’ve started in Class 8,” said Vansh. “Middle school would’ve helped us prepare better,” Archita added.

These students aren’t just picking courses, but they’re building lives with awareness and intent. They may not have all the answers yet, but they’re asking the right questions. And that, more than anything, shows they’re ready for what comes next.