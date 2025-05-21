For those contemplating a career in financial planning with a CFP certification in 2025, consider this

What advice would Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, give individuals considering CFP Certification for their career in financial planning in 2025? Read on to find out
Read on to find out (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

1. Embrace continuous learning

The financial industry is dynamic. Staying updated on regulatory changes, technological advancements, and emerging financial products is crucial not just for the CFP Certification aspirants but also the working professionals who are already working in the field and providing the services to their clients.

2. Develop interpersonal skills

Building trust with clients requires strong communication and empathy. Understanding client psychology, as emphasised in the new curriculum, enhances relationship-building.

3. Leverage technology

Familiarise yourself with digital tools and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven financial planning platforms to offer efficient and modern solutions to clients. Technology is there to help you but it's you who will provide the emotional solutions to your clients better.

4. Focus on ethical practices

Adherence to ethical standards is paramount. Upholding integrity ensures long-term success and client trust.

5. Network and gain experience: 

Engage with industry professionals, attend workshops, and seek mentorship opportunities to broaden your perspective and expertise.

CFP Certification
FPSB India
financial planning

