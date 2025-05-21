Delhi gov't launches Kaushal Bodh for middle school students from 2025-26

In a major step towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Delhi Directorate of Education has announced a pre-vocational education programme for students of Classes 6 to 8 in government schools.

The new subject, titled Kaushal Bodh, will be introduced from the academic year 2025-26, beginning with Class 6, and gradually extended to Classes 7 and 8 in subsequent years, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The initiative aims to equip students with practical life skills and vocational awareness from an early age. The curriculum, aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, is structured into three thematic categories: Work with Life Forms, Work with Machines and Materials, and Work in Human Services.

Students will be required to undertake three hands-on projects annually, one from each category.

Activities under the programme will include organic farming, pottery, carpentry, cooking with millets, embroidery, and basic electrical work.

Teachers will play a pivotal role in guiding students through these tasks, ensuring safety, teamwork, and real-world application of classroom concepts.The assessment will be comprehensive, incorporating written tests, oral presentations, activity books, portfolios, and teacher observations.

A total of 110 hours per academic year will be allocated for this skill-based learning.

To support effective implementation, school heads have been directed to oversee project execution, coordinate teacher training, and ensure integration of vocational learning within the school environment. Regular teachers will mentor students and facilitate assessments.

Additionally, the Education Department plans to organise Kaushal Melas, exhibitions to display student projects and promote skill learning under expert supervision.

Officials said this initiative will enhance students' problem-solving abilities, encourage collaboration, and build a strong foundation for future vocational pursuits.