AP ICET-2025: 95.86% candidates clear exam; Visakhapatnam student tops exam

A total of 95.86% candidates qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) - 2025, the results of which were released by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof GP Raja Sekhar in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, May 20.

Out of 37,572 applicants, 34,131 candidates appeared for the entrance examination held on May 7 in two sessions.

Of these, 32,719 candidates qualified. The examination was conducted across 94 test centres, including 93 in Andhra Pradesh and one in Hyderabad.

Among the 34,131 candidates who appeared, 15,863 were male and 18,268 were female, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A total of 15,176 male candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 95.66%. Of the female candidates, 17,543 cleared the test, with a slightly higher pass percentage of 96.03%.

Manoj Meka from Visakhapatnam secured the first rank with a top score of 197.914 marks. Dwarakacharla Sandeep Reddy from YSR district stood second with 179.5174 marks. The third position was secured by Sakala Krishna Sai from NTR district, who scored 178.5175 marks.

Valluri Sairam Satvik, representing Hyderabad, attained the fourth rank with a score of 175.6945 marks. Ravuri Madhurya, the only female candidate in the top five, secured fifth rank with 175.4529 marks. She hails from Guntur district.

Dwarkacharla Sandeep Reddy, who secured the State 2nd rank in the ICET 2024, completed his BTech in Computer Science from IIIT, Sri City during 2018-2022. He is currently preparing for UPSC and APPSC competitive examinations. Hailing from Tirupati district, his father works as a head constable at the Gajulamandyam Police Station.

Notably, Sandeep secured the 1st rank in the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) region.

The AP ICET-2025 was conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to facilitate admissions into MBA and MCA courses across the state.

Taking to X, education minister Nara Lokesh wrote, "Congratulations to all the students who qualified in AP ICET 2025! 32,719 out of 34,131 students qualified (95.86%). My best wishes for your bright academic future!!"

Total list of candidates qualified:

Anakapalle - 167

Anantapur - 2590

Annamayya - 1213

Bapatla - 338

Chittoor - 941

East Godavari - 1264

Eluru - 794

Guntur - 1485

Hyderabad - 742

Kakinada - 1700

Konaseema - 720

Krishna - 638

Kurnool - 1307

Nandyal - 689

NTR - 2191

Palnadu - 678

Prakasam - 1404

Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore - 1634

Sri Sathya Sai - 182

Srikakulam - 858

Tirupati - 2627

Visakhapatnam - 4303

Vizianagaram - 1378

West Godavari - 1767

YSR - 1109