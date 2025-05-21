ALLEN gets NEET, JEE results audited by EY India amid credibility concerns in coaching sector

In a significant step towards greater transparency in India’s booming test prep industry, ALLEN Career Institute has had its National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results independently verified by EY India, making it the first coaching institute to do so.

The announcement was made via a press release issued by the institute, stating that the move is aimed at ensuring transparency and countering what it described as “ambiguity” in the test prep industry, where multiple institutes often claim credit for the same student’s success.

The validation, conducted by global consulting firm EY India, covered selection data and top-ranking students for JEE and NEET exams. According to ALLEN, 33 of its students secured ranks in the Top 100 in the JEE Main 2025, a claim now backed by EY’s verification.

“ALLEN has been synonymous with academic excellence and genuine outcomes for over 37 years. By validating our results through EY India, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency, integrity, and student-first values,” said Nitin Kukreja, CEO of ALLEN Career Institute, in the release.

The EY verification reportedly ensures “zero internal bias,” and the company reviewed internal data and documentation submitted by the institute.

In recent years, questions have been raised about misleading advertisements in the coaching industry, especially concerning how success claims are made. Multiple coaching centres often feature the same top scorers in their marketing campaigns, without clarity on their actual enrollment or study history. This has prompted calls for better regulation and oversight.