After Jamia & JNU, IIM Kozhikode cuts ties with Turkey

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has ended its academic ties with Turkey's Sabancı University, citing national interests.

The announcement comes after the two universities inked a five-year memorandum of understanding in September 2023.

The relationship, which was centred on student exchange and shared academic activities, has been unilaterally and immediately terminated by the Indian Institute of Management.

IIM Kozhikode has asked Sabancı University to remove its name from all official websites, digital platforms, and institutional records.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly,” said Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, according to Business Today. “At IIM Kozhikode, we place utmost importance on aligning our global engagements with the national interest,” he added.

Chatterjee emphasised that while worldwide academic connections are still a goal for IIM Kozhikode, they will only be sought "where there is mutual respect and strategic alignment."

The move is part of a larger trend, as several Indian universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Lovely Professional University (LPU), and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, have recently reassessed or reduced international collaborations that may be in conflict with India's strategic or diplomatic positioning.

This reflects an increasing emphasis among Indian higher education institutions on connecting global partnerships with national policy objectives and ideals.