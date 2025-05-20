Unfinished campus, unresolved promises: FTI Arunachal Pradesh students announce academic halt

Students of the very first batch at the Film and Television Institute, Arunachal Pradesh (FTI ArP), have announced an indefinite halt in academic activities today, Tuesday, May 20. They say that their protest stems from months of administrative negligence and unfulfilled promises regarding infrastructure and basic amenities.

The protest, which began on May 15, is the second such halt this year.

In a strongly worded statement, the students accuse the administration of failing to deliver on commitments made after a previous academic halt in March. Despite a formal meeting and a written list of promises, students claim there has been “no visible progress on critical issues.”

"National institutions, on paper, neglected reality in practice. We demand education with dignity, not promises with deadlines!" the statement read.

The students’ concerns include the lack of clean drinking water, 24/7 electricity, power backup, campus security, functioning classrooms, and internet access.

According to them, ongoing delays in constructing infrastructure — including the post-production blocks and the Classroom Theatre (CRT) — have left them incomplete, resulting in students attending classes in unsafe or unfinished spaces.

"Students continue to fall sick due to unsafe water, face frequent internet blackouts, and attend classes in unsafe or unfinished spaces," the release stated.

Beyond infrastructure, students say they are being denied even basic institutional identity. The institute reportedly lacks a formal name, logo, website, and even student ID cards. Additionally, they point out that the campus still has no full-time director and is suffering from understaffing and administrative disarray.

“This second academic halt is not a symbolic act,” the students emphasised, “it is a refusal to continue learning in conditions that are physically unsafe, emotionally draining, and academically untenable.”

They are demanding immediate action from the administration, including the completion of essential facilities and formal accountability. Until then, they say academic activities will remain suspended.