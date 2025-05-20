Tiruchy gov't school celebrates 100% Class 10 pass rate with eco-friendly QR code initiative

Students of Melakalkandarkottai Government High School in Tiruchy marked their 100% Class 10 pass rate with an innovative green gesture tagging trees with QR codes to promote environmental education on Monday, May 19.

All 22 students who appeared for the Class 10 public exams, the results of which were declared on May 16, passed successfully.

To celebrate the milestone, top scorers S Abrose, K Hasini, and C Jahir Batcha led a QR code drive by affixing digital tags to 22 trees in the local municipal library campus.

Each QR code not only shares the tree's Tamil and scientific names but also explains its uses and ecological role, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"When people know what a tree is and how it helps, they're more likely to care for it. That's how awareness begins with naming and knowing, these QR codes can be saved and also kept for reading later," said Headmaster S Sargunam, who steered the initiative through the environmental club in their school as well.

The posters accompanying the QR codes also included the school's name.

"We wanted our academic success to carry a dual message that our school stands for both educational excellence and environmental awareness," added Sargunam.

"We've read about trees in textbooks," said topper K Hasini. "But when our headmaster explained the details and helped us make these QR codes, we got to learn things we didn't know before. It was a nice way to celebrate our results and do something useful," she added.