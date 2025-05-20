Rain in Guwahati disrupts exams; to last for 2-3 days

Heavy rain poured overnight in Guwahati, Assam, hampering vehicular movement and creating discomfort for people today, Tuesday, May 20.

People were observed wading through knee-deep waters in some parts of the city, while water levels reached the chest in others.

Inundation was observed at localities like Zoo Road, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Gita Nagar, Maligaon, Hedayetpur, Guwahati Club, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, and Panjabari.

The overnight deluge also flooded GS Road Jorabat, Tarun Nagar, Jatia, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rukmini Gaon, Survey, and Chatribari, among other places, The Times of India reports.

As the day progressed, practically every region of the city experienced traffic congestion owing to water-filled roadways. Many homes in the so-called smart city were also flooded, and some districts lost power.

Many schools, where internal exams are being held, have announced closures in the morning due to "flooded" campuses and highways throughout the city, while most school buses have ceased operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast adverse weather for Assam for the next two to three days, with severe to extremely heavy rains expected in various regions of the state.

"As per rainfall data recorded on May 20, 2025, several locations in and around Guwahati have already received substantial precipitation, including 112.5 mm at the Guwahati AWS station," an official release said.