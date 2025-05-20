Parents now accountable for student behaviour? Jamia adds new clause to its admission rules

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced a new clause in its admission process requiring parents or local guardians to formally take responsibility for the "conduct and character" of their wards, a move not mirrored by other Central universities in Delhi.

This clause appears in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved in April last year, which outlines uniform guidelines for departments, faculties, and centres to follow during admissions, as reported by The Times of India.

The SOP includes a specific declaration titled "Declaration by the Father/Local Guardian of the Student", which reads, "I hereby declare that I take full responsibility for his/her conduct and character as a student of Jamia Millia Islamia. I shall make myself available to the university whenever required."

While it is common for Indian universities to seek parental undertakings related to anti-ragging norms, Jamia’s expanded clause assigning broad responsibility for student behaviour to the parent or guardian is rare.

The addition comes in the context of a growing administrative focus on student discipline.

Earlier this year, in February, a group of students staged a sit-in protest near the central canteen, demanding that disciplinary action against their peers be withdrawn. Following the protest, the university lodged a police complaint. Several students later alleged that police officials contacted their parents, urging them to ensure their children left the protest site.

A Jamia faculty member, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TOI that the clause was a “preventive measure.”

However, the move has raised questions about the extent of parental accountability in higher education settings.

Jamia Millia Islamia has not yet issued any statement about the development.