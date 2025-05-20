Over 10 Telugu candidates crack the IFS exam with top ranks

Over 10 candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana secured top ranks in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024, according to the final results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, May 20.

Among the 143 candidates recommended for appointment, Telugu candidates figured prominently, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Chada Nikhil Reddy secured All India Rank (AIR 11), followed by Yeduguri Aiswarya Reddy (AIR 13) and G Prashanth (AIR 25). Others include Cheruku Avinash Reddy (AIR 40), Shruti Chaudhary (AIR 42), Chintakayala Lava Kumar (AIR 49), Alapati Gopinadh (AIR 55), Balaji A (AIR 65), Lochan Bopanna MS (AIR 69), Ram Prakash B (AIR 93), P Arun Srinivas (AIR 125), and Pendam Gourav Ramesh (AIR 137).

The examination included a written test held from November 24 to December 1, 2024, followed by the Personality Test from April 21 to May 2, 2025.

UPSC recommended 143 candidates: 40 from the General category (including four Person with Benchmark Disability - PwBD), 19 EWS (Economically Weaker Section), 50 OBC (Other Backward Class), 23 SC (Scheduled Caste) and 11 ST (Scheduled Tribe). Final appointments will depend on vacancy availability and eligibility compliance.

Special mention

Chintakayala Lavakumar, who secured AIR 49, hails from Mulagapudi village in Rowthulapudi Mandal of Kakinada district. A Veterinary Science graduate, he cracked the exam in his second attempt without formal coaching. He comes from an agricultural background.