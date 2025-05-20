NEET-PG hearing deferred again: Confusion over new date as Waqf case takes precedence

In yet another setback for medical aspirants, the Supreme Court has postponed today's (Tuesday, May 20) scheduled hearing of multiple petitions challenging the NEET-PG examination's two-shift format and transparency. The deferment came as the bench prioritised ongoing arguments in the Waqf case, presented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The petitions, including those filed by Dr Ishika Jain, the United Doctors' Front (UDF) and Dr Aditi, raise concerns about the two-shift examination format, normalisation process, and lack of transparency in the NEET-PG evaluation. With the 2025 exam scheduled for June 15, less than a month away, the delay has left thousands of aspirants in uncertainty.

"The case, along with other tagged cases, is now listed for Friday (May 23)," confirmed Advocate Tanvi Dubey, who represents petitioners in the Ishika Jain v NBE (National Board of Examinations) case.

Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, representing UDF, stated, "Mentioned the matter. Now it is listed for May 23, Friday."

However, confusion persists as Dr Aditi, the main petitioner of Aditi v NBE case, offered conflicting information: "It's on 22nd as per the computer-generated date on the SC website, as well as this is the date that I heard."

These cases have already faced multiple postponements since some were initially filed in September 2024. The petitioners are seeking judicial intervention regarding transparency measures, including the release of answer keys and scorecards, as well as challenging the two-shift format that they argue creates unequal evaluation standards.

The Supreme Court had previously issued notices to the National Board of Examinations, National Medical Commission (NMC), and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) seeking their responses on these matters.

As confusion and delay over the new hearing date continues, medical aspirants across the country anxiously await clarity on an examination process that will determine their professional futures.