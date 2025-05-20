MPSC Group B Prelims result 2025 out: 8,179 candidates qualify for Mains

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results for the Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024.

A total of 8,179 candidates have qualified and will now move on to the mains stage of the selection process, as per a report by NDTV.

The preliminary examination was conducted on February 2, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official MPSC website, mpsc.gov.in .

The result is available in PDF format and includes the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, along with the category-wise cut-off marks.

How to check MPSC Group B result 2025:

Go to the official MPSC website — mpsc.gov.in Scroll to the “Latest Updates” section on the homepage Click on the link for “MPSC Group B Examination 2025 Result” Download the PDF file Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number





Cut-off marks and eligibility details

The commission has released the cut-off scores alongside the result, enabling candidates to assess their performance based on their category. Only those who have secured marks above the specified cut-off are eligible for the mains examination.

It is important to note that eligibility for the next stage is provisional and subject to the correctness of information provided during the online application process.

Any discrepancies found during document verification may lead to disqualification.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MPSC website for updates on the mains exam schedule and further instructions.