Justice ES Indiresh urges law students learn through experience

Karnataka High Court Judge Justice ES Indiresh urged budding law graduates to seriously consider a career in litigation, emphasising the irreplaceable value of experience and mentorship in the legal profession. He was speaking after inaugurating the newly renovated Moot Court at JSS Law College in Mysuru on Monday, May 19.

Addressing the students and faculty, Justice Indiresh encouraged young advocates to dedicate themselves to learning under seasoned lawyers for at least three years, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"If you work hard and work under a commendable senior counsel, you'll not only master procedures such as how to file a suit, calculate court fees, and understand judgments related to public policy, but also develop the instinctive thinking an advocate truly needs," he said.

He noted that legal education alone is not sufficient to shape a competent lawyer.

"Only 50 per cent is academic learning; the rest comes from common sense," he said.

"Reflective thinking is vital. Each case must be approached with a unique perspective. There is no substitute for experience," he added.

The Judge also highlighted the need for mastering constitutional interpretation and advised students to develop a strong foundation in three key areas: constitutional law, procedural law, and jurisprudence. He suggested students should read extensively, including the biographies of great jurists, to understand the journey and challenges of those who shaped the legal system.

"After completing your course, try assisting a senior advocate. If you get an opportunity, visit the Supreme Court. Watch how senior advocates argue. Observe their body language. Litigation is not only about speaking-it's about conveying pain, convincing the judge, and voicing justice," he said.