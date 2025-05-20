JEE Advanced 2025: Students gear up for other entrance exams while waiting for results

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced was conducted smoothly by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Sunday, May 18.

A total of 1,87,223 students appeared for the exam this year, and most of them claimed the question paper was comparatively more challenging. The official question papers of Shift 1 and 2 have been released and are available on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

As the exams concluded, EdexLive spoke to those who underwent the gruelling journey of JEE Advanced. Here’s what they have to say about their experiences with this exam.

“The overall experience was good. JEE Mains was manageable, but the Advanced was entirely different. One should have strong basics to answer those questions,” shared Amith T from Palakkad, Kerala.

Similar to Amith’s experience, another 17-year-old, Garigipaty Aravinda Kartik from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, shared, “Overall, my experience was difficult but worthwhile. Having prepared for months, it was pleasant to finally be able to apply all that I had learned. I did get nervous, but I kept my cool and concentrated when writing the exams.”

What’s next?

Describing their additional plans, Amith shares that he would be taking up coding or a computer course while he awaits the results.

On the other hand, Kartik explains that he would go on a break for a while and indulge in his hobbies. He adds that since he belongs to Andhra Pradesh, he is preparing to appear for the EAMCET (Engineering, Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) engineering exams, which are scheduled for May 21 to May 27.

Juin Jestin K, a nineteen-year-old from Kochi, Kerala, says he has an entire itinerary planned, which includes going to the gym, getting a driver’s licence, learning coding, preparing for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) exams conducted by BITS Pilani, and watching films.

Upon asking if they have pondered over which engineering branch they would choose, Juin shared that he hasn't thought about it yet and opined, “I would rather choose a better college with a less significant branch (like chemical) than choose a Core branch in a regular college.”

With a slightly different opinion, Amith answers that he has already planned to choose either EEE, ECE or CSE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Computer Science Engineering) as he thinks there is more scope in these branches and his interest towards these subjects reinforces the idea of joining these branches.

Expressing their desires to get into their dream colleges, both Amith and Juin show their excitement in getting admitted to IIT Bombay, as the institution offers the best placements and a colourful student life that every engineering student craves.

Kartik hasn’t thought about any particular institution but is hoping to score a good rank that would land him any IIT or National Institute of Technology (NIT) institutions.

When asked about their alternative career options or other additional exams, Amith stated that he has appeared for many exams like IIT Hyderabad Undergraduate Entrance Examination (UGEE) 202 exams, Cochin University of Science And Technology (CUSAT) entrance exams, Kerala Engineering Admission exams (KEAM), JEE Mains BArch exams this year and is hoping to attempt other such exams as well.

Juin has also attempted KEAM exams and Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exams (VITEEE), and is currently preparing for BITSAT exams, while Kartik is currently preparing for EAMCET exams. None of them have any alternative career options and are dedicated to pursuing engineering.

Preparation strategy

When asked about their preparation strategies, Kartik responds, “I maintain a strict schedule, NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) for Chemistry only, previous year's question papers, and daily mock tests. I also make short notes for quick revision and clarify my doubts on a daily basis.”

Amith also admitted that he sticks to NCERT and solves previous year's question papers. He added that his coaching centre schedules exams every week and mock tests, and solving them helps him gain more and more experience.

Juin also says that he sticks to the routine, preparing from NCERT, solving previous year question papers, and mock tests provided by his coaching centre.

Advice to next year's aspirants

Kartik and Juin advise the students preparing for the JEE Advanced exams next year to start early and be consistent in learning the concepts thoroughly.

Kartik emphasises not neglecting the mock tests because they help students manage time and identify their weak spots. Lastly, he encourages them to stay calm while writing the test, as panic can add pressure and ruin their performance in the exam.

Whereas Amith asks the students to practice the previous year's question (PYQs) papers and be strong with their basics. He advises not to mug up the answers but to dedicate time to solving questions and not to think about the results before the exams, as it may impact them negatively.

To sum it up, JEE Advanced 2025 proved to be a surprise, challenging the aspirants to go one step ahead in their preparation.

It’s just not this exam, students are preparing for several other entrance exams while waiting for results, which leaves them very little time for their own hobbies. Reflecting on their own experiences, they suggest that next year's aspirants begin early and be consistent with their practice and not depend on rote learning, but solve as many question papers as possible. They emphasised improving the basics, time management, regular practice of mock tests, and solving previous year's question papers.