Delhi Directorate of Education tightens internship verification for school students

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued new guidelines to strengthen the verification process for school-based internships during summer and autumn breaks.

Aimed at ensuring students gain safe and skill-relevant workplace experience, the move is part of the department's ongoing efforts to improve vocational education, officials said.

In a circular issued on May 13, the DoE instructed Heads of Schools (HoSs) and designated Resource Persons to closely monitor and verify the details of student internships.

HoSs are now required to confirm and document key information such as the employer's name, internship location, duration, student participation, and the nature of work experience offered, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The circular emphasised the importance of maintaining transparency by recording these details in a prescribed format.

Additionally, Resource Persons have been assigned the task of visiting two to four internship sites daily to assess the quality and relevance of the training being provided. Their responsibilities include evaluating student engagement, aligning assigned tasks with vocational training streams, and enforcing safety protocols at workplaces, the circular noted.

The DoE offers various internship programmes tailored to different student groups-some targeting high school students and others catering to those in higher education under vocational courses.

These internships are designed to promote experiential learning and skill development during academic breaks, offering students hands-on exposure to real work environments.