Can't probe JEE Main 2025 score discrepancies: CFSL tells Delhi HC | Now what?

The Delhi High Court (HC) has been informed that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is not equipped to investigate the alleged discrepancies in the JEE (Main) 2025 examination.

This revelation came during a hearing before Justice Vikas Mahajan, where the court had previously directed CFSL to conduct an expedited probe and submit a report by May 22.

The petitioners have alleged manipulation of JEE Main 2025 scorecards, claiming that original scorecards from the first session of the exam, initially available on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website, had been replaced with altered versions showing incorrect scores.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, May 20, CFSL's counsel stated that the laboratory lacks the necessary capabilities to carry out the investigation, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Additionally, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) also declined involvement, citing a lack of authority to conduct such a probe.

In light of these developments, it was suggested that the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL), operating under the Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, be assigned the investigation.

Advocate Shivam Pandey, representing a candidate, further proposed that the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) could be considered for the task.

The matter has been deferred and is scheduled to be heard again at 2.30 pm today.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, supported by a forensic examination, into alleged manipulation of JEE (Main) 2025 scorecards following complaints from two candidates about discrepancies in their results.