AP ICET 2025 Results: Here’s how to check them

The Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh-Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025. The AP ICET 2025 result is now accessible on the official website.

Candidates who took the entrance test can now check their scores at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and results.manabadi.co.in .

To obtain the results, candidates must input their login information, such as the hall ticket number. The exam was administered in two shifts on May 7. The morning shift was from 9 am to 11.30 am, and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 to 5 pm.

Here's how applicants can get their AP ICET 2025 results:

Visit the official ICET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the option that says "AP ICET score card download".

When requested, enter your registration number, hall ticket number for the AP ICET, and birth date.

Submit your login information.

The AP ICET scorecard for 2025 will appear on the screen.

Check your qualification status.

Save the scorecard for future reference.

Students were required to answer 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: mathematical aptitude, analytical ability, and communicative ability. Students received one mark for each correct answer, while no marks were removed for each incorrect answer.

According to the marking methodology, candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct response, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.