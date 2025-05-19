“Tughlaq-e-Farman”: BIT Sindri's eviction of junior students after violent clashes slammed by anti-ragging groups

Victims further victimised

In response to the violence, BIT Sindri administration ordered all first-year students to vacate their hostels, a decision that SAVE's Vice-President Gaurav Singhal described as a "Tughlaq-e-Farman" (referring to the arbitrary and illogical decrees of Muhammad bin Tughlaq, a 14th-century Delhi Sultan).

"If the second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students are attacking and the first-year students are the victims, how come this insane idea came to the minds of the authorities that not the seniors but the juniors should vacate?" Singhal told EdexLive in an exclusive interview.

Drawing a parallel, he added, "It's like a District Magistrate who is unable to stop communal violence asking all residents to vacate the city instead of containing the situation or resigning. This is sheer negligence, incompetence, and brutality by the college administration," he added.

Unprecedented action

SAVE claims the mass eviction of first-year students is without precedent in India's 75-year history of higher education.

"Never in the known history of ragging cases in India has any institution responded by punishing all junior students collectively," said Dr Kushal Banerjee, President of SAVE, in a press release. "This is not just administrative failure, it's a systemic collapse of institutional responsibility and empathy."

The organisation has formally written to the institute's leadership, with copies sent to the Prime Minister's Office, Union Education Minister, Governor and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, University Grants Commission (UGC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), and the Anti-Ragging Helpline.

Multiple students share anonymous complaints

According to Singhal, SAVE has been receiving numerous complaints from affected students, but most are unwilling to reveal their identities out of fear.

"The juniors are so frightened that they are continuously writing to us, sending photographs and videos, but they are not revealing their identity," Singhal explained. "Some juniors have filed FIRs against the seniors, but all the information we're getting is through anonymous complaint letters."