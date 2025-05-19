TS Inter advanced supplementary 2025: Hall tickets out, exams from May 22

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvement Examinations 2025.

Students can now download their admit cards from the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in .

The supplementary exams are scheduled to be held from May 22 to May 29, 2025, across designated centres in Telangana, as reported by The Indian Express.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day:

Morning session: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm





Afternoon session: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm





This year, a new QR code feature has been added to the hall tickets, enabling students to easily locate their exam centres through a simple scan.

How to download TS Inter hall tickets 2025:

Visit tgbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the “TSBIE 2025 Hall Tickets” tab Select the link for “Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2025” Enter your roll number and other required details Your hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and print it for future reference

Important details

Students must verify key details on the hall ticket, including their name and roll number, date of birth, subject names, exam centre and code.

In case of errors, schools are instructed to notify the board immediately.

Corrections can be submitted online via the “Application Correction” link upon paying the required fee. All changes must be approved by the Divisional Board before the exams commence.

A total of 4.12 lakh students have registered for the supplementary exams this year.

Past trends

Earlier this year, the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results showed a pass percentage of:

First-year: 66.89 per cent

Second-year: 71.37 per cent





In 2024, approximately 9.81 lakh students appeared for the regular IPE exams. The pass percentage for second-year was 64.19 per cent, while first-year students recorded a 60.01 per cent success rate. The 2024 second year exams were held between February 29 and March 2, and results were announced on April 24.