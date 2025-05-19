Should we rethink the study abroad path? GSF founder warns students of shift in job market

For decades, studying abroad has been seen as the ultimate gateway to a successful career and a better life, especially among Indian students aiming for the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), or Canada. The prestige of foreign degrees has long fueled this dream.
However, Rajesh Sawhney, Founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, is now urging students to rethink this widely accepted path. Drawing on his own experience at Harvard Business School and the London School of Economics, Sawhney warns that changing global realities mean studying overseas no longer guarantees the bright future it once promised.
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Sawhney highlighted the shifting realities that many Indian students face today when pursuing education abroad.
“There are no jobs in the USA, Canada, and the UK for International students. Honeymoon is over, parents should think twice before spending crores on the expensive education,” he said in the post.
He pointed out that while international degrees remain prestigious, challenges such as rising costs, increasingly competitive job markets, visa restrictions, and changing immigration policies are reshaping the prospects for overseas graduates.
“Engg students especially IITians had an easy hack, do masters in the US, and get a $200K starting tech job. This hack works no more,” he added.
Sawhney’s post becomes more essential in the context of tightening immigration laws in countries like the US, UK, and Canada.
The post has resonated with a large number of netizens, many of whom echoed Rajesh’s sentiments in the comments.
“The game has changed. It's no longer about degrees—it's about adaptability and skill,” wrote one user.