Should we rethink the study abroad path? GSF founder warns students of shift in job market

For decades, studying abroad has been seen as the ultimate gateway to a successful career and a better life, especially among Indian students aiming for the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), or Canada. The prestige of foreign degrees has long fueled this dream.

However, Rajesh Sawhney, Founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, is now urging students to rethink this widely accepted path. Drawing on his own experience at Harvard Business School and the London School of Economics, Sawhney warns that changing global realities mean studying overseas no longer guarantees the bright future it once promised.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Sawhney highlighted the shifting realities that many Indian students face today when pursuing education abroad.

“There are no jobs in the USA, Canada, and the UK for International students. Honeymoon is over, parents should think twice before spending crores on the expensive education,” he said in the post.