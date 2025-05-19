Karnataka Minister MB Patil recognised as one of the top 5 NYU graduates

Dhruv M Patil, the younger son of BLDE President and Industries Minister MB Patil, has been recognised as one of the top five students to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree from New York University (NYU), United States of America (USA). He was conferred the degree at the university’s convocation ceremony held on May 15.

Minister MB Patil, along with family members, attended the ceremony and expressed pride in Dhruv’s academic accomplishments, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Beyond academics, Dhruv M Patil has been actively involved in wildlife conservation, environmental awareness, and the protection of street animals. He also heads the Society for Protection of Plants and Animals, an NGO dedicated to these causes. A passionate photographer, Dhruv is widely known for his efforts in environmental advocacy, a release said.

Members of the BLDE Board in Vijayapura and fans of Minister MB Patil extended their congratulations to Dhruv M Patil on this significant achievement, according to the report by The New Indian Express.