Karnataka: KCET results to be out in first week of June | All you need to know

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results in the first week of June on its official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can access their results by entering their application number and password.

The KCET 2025 exam was conducted from April 15 to 17 for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and agriculture in Karnataka’s colleges and universities. Once the results are declared, KEA will also publish the merit list and cut-off ranks for various categories and courses.

Following the declaration of results, the KCET 2025 counselling process will begin, likely in June 2025.

Once the results are out, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit the official KEA website – kea.kar.nic.in Click on the “KCET 2025 Result” link Enter your registration number and the first four characters of your name Click Submit. Download and save the KCET marks card for future reference

Several top colleges accept KCET scores, including:

BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore

MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore

Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Bangalore

PES University, Bangalore

The KCET scorecard is valid for one academic year only. Ranks are calculated based on equal weightage of marks in KCET and Class 12 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) scores.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA portal for the latest updates regarding result announcements, cut-offs, and the counselling timeline.