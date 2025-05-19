JEE Advanced 2025: Mathematics the hardest; Chemistry balanced, say students

Yesterday, May 18, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 across 712 centres in 230 Indian cities and three abroad. About 1,87,223 candidates registered for the exam.

Each paper contained 48 questions (16 for each subject), for a total of 96 questions and 360 marks across both tests. Questions were formatted as single correct, multiple correct, numerical, or match-the-list.

Paper 1 had four sections, and Paper 2 had three. Marks varied according to question type, and negative marking was used in numerous areas.

Candidates who appeared for the exam reportedly found the paper — especially the mathematics section in Paper 2 — moderately difficult.

Experts told India Today that Chemistry was the most approachable of the three subjects. Questions from Organic, Inorganic and Physical Chemistry were well-balanced, with only a few questions involving lengthy calculations.

Physics offered some tough, time-consuming questions. Paper 1 was easier, but Paper 2 included longer numerical problems. Effective time management was essential, experts said.

However, Mathematics threw most candidates off. Paper 2 contained lengthy, calculation-intensive problems that were difficult to address under time constraints. Even though Paper 1 was relatively easier, it was no walk in the park, according to experts.

Candidates can find both question papers on the official website jeeadv.ac.in for downloading and reviewing.