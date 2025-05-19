JEE Advanced 2025: Experts, students say paper more challenging than last year; cut-off likely to drop

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 was successfully conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur yesterday, on May 18.

The official question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been released and are now available on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in .

Initial feedback from students and coaching institutes suggests that this year’s paper was comparatively more challenging than in 2024, particularly Paper 2.

According to early estimates, the cut-off for JEE Advanced 2025 is expected to drop to 90-95 marks, down from last year’s 109 out of 360, as per a report by Shiksha.com.